<p>New Delhi: Authorities will take elaborate and corrective actions after studying the probe panel report into the recent massive flight disruptions at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a>, a senior official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The four-member panel constituted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/directorate-general-of-civil-aviation">Directorate General of Civil Aviation</a> (DGCA) is expected to finalise its report soon.</p>.<p>In the wake of the flight disruptions earlier this month, the DGCA has cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10 per cent.</p>.<p>IndiGo, the country's largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily.</p>.Airline's focus now on resilience, root cause analysis, rebuilding: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.<p>The senior government official said elaborate and corrective actions will be taken after studying the panel's report.</p>.<p>"We will continuously work on it," the official said, emphasising that efforts are underway to ensure such disruptions do not happen again.</p>.<p>To a query on whether the schedule adherence of other airlines is also being monitored, the official replied in the affirmative.</p>.Competition Commission to look into IndiGo flight cancellations.<p>This is travel season, and also coinciding with the fog season, and airlines should be operating more flights, the official said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline's focus now is on three things -- resilience, root-cause analysis, and rebuilding. </p>