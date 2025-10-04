Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches risk-based inspection at manufacturing units of 19 drugs

The inspections by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) began on October 3 with the aim to identify gaps that may have led to drug quality failures.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 09:51 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshCough SyrupMinistry of HealthCDSCO

Follow us on :

Follow Us