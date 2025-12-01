Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Activist Rahul Easwar denied bail, remanded to jail in MLA Mamkoottathil case

The court diary recorded that Easwar (43) was arrested and produced before the court around 4.30 pm.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 14:32 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsRahul Easwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us