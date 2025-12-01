<p>Karnataka State Health and Family Welfare Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> said, all issues are being discussed during the breakfast meetings of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and thus they should not be described as 'political breakfast’.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru on Monday, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “We do not have any internal dissent. They are simply being discussed outside, especially in the media”. He was referring to the ongoing discussions on a prospective change in the Chief Minister on claims that there was an assurance to Shivakumar for the second half of the five-year term.</p>.Watch | 'CM chair out of stock': Karnataka BJP mocks D K Shivakumar in new AI video .<p>Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Do not assign other meanings to the breakfast meetings. MLAs from particular communities have raised their voice in support of their respective leaders. That is their freedom. Ultimately, our party high command decides everything”.</p><p>He said, “The CM and the DCM have stated that they are committed to the high command's decision. With that, all discussions are over. However, such discussions should not happen in the interest of the party and the government. Fortunately all the issues are now resolved. The CM and the DCM are administering the State government unitedly. There is no doubt about this”.</p>