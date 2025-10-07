<p>New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> seeking inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to consumption of toxic cough syrups.</p><p>The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeks a court-monitored probe into the incidents and urges the constitution of a National Judicial Commission or Expert Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.</p><p>The PIL requests that all pending FIRs and investigations concerning the deaths of children caused by toxic cough syrups across states be transferred to the CBI.</p>.Karnataka issues advisory on cough syrups; state on alert mode after kids’ death in MP, Rajasthan.<p>It seeks a probe under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to ensure fairness and uniformity.</p><p>The petition contends that separate state-level investigations have led to fragmented accountability, enabling repeated lapses that allow hazardous formulations to reach the market.</p><p>The petition comes amid reports from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where several children allegedly died after consuming a particular kind of cough syrup.</p><p>The plea seeks court's direction to the Central government to constitute a national-level judicial or expert body to identify the regulatory failures that allowed substandard medicines to reach the market.</p><p>It also urged the court to mandate toxicological testing of all suspect products through NABL-accredited laboratories before any further sale or export is permitted.</p>