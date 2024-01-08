CPI(M) calls One Nation One Election 'inherently anti-democratic' in letter to Kovind-led panel

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to the Ram Nath Kovind-led High Level Committee on simultaneous elections, saying the proposal is “inherently anti-democratic” and “negates” fundamental principles of federalism as per the Constitution.

In his letter to the High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election (ONOE), he also registered his party’s “strong protest” against the panel’s constitution itself as the terms of reference of the committee, whose “agenda and purpose is pre-decided and predestined”.

Yechury recalled that the CPI(M) has voiced its opposition and concern ever since the proposal for simultaneous polls was mooted.

Registering the party's “strong objection” to the manner in which the concept of ‘ONOE’ is being “sought to be imposed”, he said the consideration of the proposal itself runs against the letter and spirit of the Constitution, which defines the “centrality of the will of the people”.

Quoting the Preamble of the Constitution, he said people exercise their sovereignty through their elected representatives who are accountable to the people and the Executive, or, Government that assumes office as a consequence of elections is, in turn, accountable to the legislature.

“These aspects of our Constitution, we believe, cannot be tweaked, leave alone being undermined. Further, we believe that such a proposal is inherently anti-democratic and negates the principles of federalism which is a fundamental feature of our Constitution,” he said while annexing the party’s note submitted to the Law Commission in 2018 on the issue.

Read CPI(M)'s response to the High Level Committee - One Nation, One Election

In 2018, the CPI(M) had said that the right of elected legislators and Lok Sabha MPS to vote out any government cannot be circumscribed, nor can the right of a ruling party which has a stable majority in the House to recommend dissolution of the House and hold early elections be curtailed.

Yechury also said the terms of reference makes it “amply clear” that a decision on simultaneous polls has “already been taken and it is now only a question of its implementation”.