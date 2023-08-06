CPI(M) MP accuses govt of hastily inaugurating new Parliament building to coincide with Savarkar's birth anniversary

He said the inauguration was held without the President in a "hasty manner so that the date of inauguration coincides with the birth anniversary of a person who had been charged as a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi".

This hurry led to the function being a show of one-upmanship by the present regime, much to the anguish of all sections who are deeply concerned about the future of democracy in the country, he said.

"This is exposed by the fact that the haste which was shown in the inauguration has not been extended to the shifting of the actual functioning of the Parliament to the new parliament building. Even after the passing of two months after inauguration, the parliament is still functioning in the old building. It has been 16 days since the current session has started," he said.

He said the existing Parliament House building offers all the facilities which are promised in the new building and there was no hurry to shift.

"But it is evident that the building was formally inaugurated even when the construction was not finished. The hasty inauguration of the new building in an undemocratic manner amounts to a deception of the people and it needs to be exposed. I would like to convey the strongest feeling of deception that we have experienced," he wrote.