Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Crime master Gogo': BJP slams Gandhis after Priyanka declares assets worth Rs 12 cr

This comes after Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday made her electoral debut by filing a nomination as a candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, and declared assets worth over Rs 12 crore.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 06:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 06:09 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiGaurav BhatiaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us