CWC 'very balanced', 'good mix' of youth and experience; Hyderabad meeting crucial: Sachin Pilot

Asked what is different from 2019 when despite doing well in the state polls, the Congress had performed badly in the general elections, Pilot said, "We all know that on the eve of the 2019 polls there was a different atmosphere because of the issues at the border, that was a different time. Now it is almost 10 years of the BJP government and we have seen how things have panned out in the last few years, whether it is the economic slump, the disparity between the rich and the poor or the inflation which is biting even the upper middle class."

"The farming community feels cheated and the young people are losing faith. Small scale industries are in severe stress and there is unprecedented outflow of high net worth individuals from our country," he alleged.