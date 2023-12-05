Cyclone Michaung: Dos and don'ts to stay safe

Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning, with sustained winds of 90-100 kph (56-62 mph) gusting to 110 kph, along with torrential rains, says IMD.
Officials in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Tamil Nadu said they were on high alert for damage, with warnings issued for fishermen not to venture out into the sea.
Around 5.30 am on Monday, the cyclonic storm 'Michaung', also known as 'Migjaum', moved northwestward over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at a speed of 10 kmph.
It was centered approximately 110 km east-northeast of Chennai, 190 km southeast of Nellore, 210 km northeast of Puducherry, 310 km south-southeast of Bapatla, and 330 km southeast of Machilipatnam.
The National Disaster Management Authority has divided the cyclone dos and don'ts into four sections, beginning before the cyclone season and ending after the cyclone has passed through the region.
The actions that must be taken in the event of a cyclone threat are broadly classified into four categories:
When your area is under cyclone warning
One must get away from low-lying areas close to the coast
Leave early before your way to high ground or shelter gets flooded
Board up glass windows or put storm shutters in place.
Have strong support for outside doors.
Paste paper strips on glasses to prevent splinters.
Get extra ready-to-eat food and store extra drinking water.
In case of evacuation, move valuable articles to upper floors to minimise flood damage.
Ensure that your hurricane lantern, torches or other emergency lights are in working condition.
Be sure that a window and door can be opened only on the side opposite to the one facing the wind.
Switch off the electrical mains in your house.
During cyclone
Do not go out even when the winds appear to calm down, and wait for an official announcement of the cyclone getting over.
During Evacuation
Keep essential items like medicines, food, water to last a few days.
Head for the proper shelter or evacuation points indicated for your area.
At the shelter follow instructions of the person in charge.
Post-cyclone measures
Stay in the shelter until you are told to leave
Get inoculated against diseases immediately.
Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts.
Clear debris from your premises immediately.
(With agency inputs)