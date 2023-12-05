Cyclone Michaung: Dos and don'ts to stay safe

Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning, with sustained winds of 90-100 kph (56-62 mph) gusting to 110 kph, along with torrential rains, says IMD.

Officials in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Tamil Nadu said they were on high alert for damage, with warnings issued for fishermen not to venture out into the sea.



Around 5.30 am on Monday, the cyclonic storm 'Michaung', also known as 'Migjaum', moved northwestward over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at a speed of 10 kmph.

It was centered approximately 110 km east-northeast of Chennai, 190 km southeast of Nellore, 210 km northeast of Puducherry, 310 km south-southeast of Bapatla, and 330 km southeast of Machilipatnam.