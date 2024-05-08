Croatian ruling party agrees to form government with far-right party

Sarajevo: Croatia's ruling HDZ party has agreed to form a coalition with a far-right party following the parliamentary election in April, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who also heads the HDZ, said on Wednesday.

It took three weeks of negotiations for the conservative HDZ (Croatian Democratic Union), which won 61 seats in the 151-seat assembly, to agree a ruling coalition with the Homeland Movement (DP), which emerged as a kingmaker after the vote.