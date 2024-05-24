Cyclone Remal Updates: Landfall expected in West Bengal on Sunday
A severe cyclonic storm—to be dubbed Remal as per naming conventions—is developing in the Bay of Bengal and is slated to make landfall in West Bengal on Sunday. Light to heavy rainfall has been predicted for several parts of Bengal, and reportedly, wind speeds may reach up to 102 kmph. Follow the latest updates on Cyclone Remal, right here with DH.
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 03:56 IST
Depression over Bay of Bengal moving northwards, likely to develop into cyclone by Saturday morning
A cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on May 26 as a severe cyclone, the Met department said on Thursday.
In its wake, light to moderate rain in many areas with heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur in West Bengal's coastal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur.
Published 24 May 2024, 03:28 IST