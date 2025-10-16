<p>Bollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepika-padukone">Deepika Padukone</a> has become the new voice of Meta AI, taking her fans into frenzy. The <em>Om Shanti Om</em> star announced the collaboration on her Instagram account with a video where she can be seen in a recording studio. </p><p>"Okay, so this is pretty cool I think! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think!," the caption under the post read.</p>.Deepika Padukone appointed ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.<p>The post has garnered many likes and a flurry of comments, many fans showing their support.</p><p>With this new endeavour, Deepika becomes the first Indian to lend her voice to Meta AI, the virtual assistant integrated into Meta's ecosystem, including the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.</p><p>The actor joins the list of the global lineup of voices for the AI assistant, including Hollywood celebrities Awkwafina, Judi Dench.</p><p>With this collaboration, Meta announced that users in India will now be able to interact with Meta AI through Deepika’s voice, available in English.</p><p>Alongside this, the company introduced full Hindi language support and UPI Lite payments, making the experience more localised and personal. </p><p>Deepika Padukone who has worked in several blockbuster films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Piku, and will be starring in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan.<br><br>The star will also be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first Indian actor to get the coveted honour.</p>.<p>Previously, Meta had announced that it added voices that sound similar to John Cena and Judi Dench, where users can have real-time conversations and choose from their computer generated voices. </p><p>The company also partnered with actors Kristen Bell, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key.</p>