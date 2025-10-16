Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Deepika Padukone becomes new voice for Meta AI, actor announces on Instagram

The actor joins the list of the global lineup of voices for the AI assistant, including Hollywood celebrities Awkwafina, Judi Dench.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 09:00 IST
India NewsDeepika PadukoneMetaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us