Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Deepika Padukone centre of online debate for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi tourism ad

Neither Padukone nor the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism has issued a statement on the online reactions.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 11:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 11:28 IST
India NewsDeepika PadukoneAbu DhabiTrendingEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us