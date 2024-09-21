Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in UP court: Hearing postponed to October 1

Sultanpur (UP): The hearing in a defamation case against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a MP-MLA court in this Uttar Pradesh district was postponed on Saturday due to a health camp organised by the bar council.

The matter will now be heard on October 1.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said his client's statement was to be recorded on Saturday, but due to the health camp organised by the Bar Association on the civil court premises, the lawyers were busy in it and no court work could be done. "The court has postponed the matter to October 1," he said.