<p>Kottayam (Kerala): A 56-year-old lawyer has died after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gun">gun </a>went off accidentally when his scooter skidded and overturned, police said here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident happened at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Neerurutti</a> near Uzhavoor at around 9 pm on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Okkattu Joby, a native of Uzhavoor.</p>.Bengaluru: Youth roams with gun after love rejection.<p>According to the police, Joby lost control of his scooter while going downhill, following which the two-wheeler overturned. Police said that a gun he was carrying got pressed during the fall and a shot was fired accidentally.</p>.<p>The bullet hit him on the head, and he died on the spot. Local people rushed to the area and informed the police.</p>.<p>The Kuravilangad police have registered a case and started an investigation.</p>.<p>Police added that Joby used to go hunting and the gun was meant for that purpose. </p>