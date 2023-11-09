Delhi court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet in case against banned PFI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against three accused in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities, also involving the banned Popular Front of India.

Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta said “prima facie” sufficient material existed to proceed against the accused.

The judge summoned the representative of the accused company, Tamil Nadu Foundation Trust, and its Managing Trustee, M Mohammed Ismail, on December 12, when the court will hear the matter further.

He issued production warrant against the secretary of the trust, Syed Mohd Kasim Ibrahim, who is currently in judicial custody.

On October 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the prosecution complaint (agency's equivalent of a charge sheet) before the court, which posted the matter for consideration on October 26.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, along with advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, told the court there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.