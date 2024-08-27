Delhi HC declares Boroline 'well-known trademark', restrains imitation of its 'trade dress'

"The defendant is directed to change its trade dress and trademark, which shall be totally distinct and different from the plaintiff's well-known trademark and trade dress. The defendant shall not use the trade dress of dark green colour, which is used by the plaintiff. Further, the defendant shall adopt a new trade name, which would not include the prefix 'BORO' and would not be similar to the trademark of the plaintiff, 'BOROLINE'," said Justice Mini Pushkarna in the judgement passed earlier this month.