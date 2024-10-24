Home
Delhi, Ratlam, Madurai schools win World’s Best School Prizes 2024

Ryan International School in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, CM RISE School Vinoba in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam and Kalvi International Public School in Tamil Nadu's Madurai are among the winners of the prize.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 16:42 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 16:42 IST
