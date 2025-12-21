<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>has received a massive Rs 3,142.65 crore or 82.45% of the Rs 3,811.34 crore distributed by nine electoral trusts in 2024-25, according to contribution reports filed by the trust to the Election Commission.</p><p>So far, 13 out of 19 electoral trusts have submitted the reports in which four have said that they have neither received nor distributed any fund to parties in the fiscal.</p><p>Electoral Trust is set up by companies with the sole objective to distribute the contributions received by it from other Companies and individuals to the political parties. An electoral trust is mandated to distribute at least 95% of contributions to parties it received in a fiscal</p> .Electoral trusts disclose Rs 177-cr donation to parties: ADR.<p><strong>Electoral trusts and donations in 2024-25</strong></p><p>In 2024-25</p><p>Received: Rs 3,811.34 crore</p><p>Donated: Rs 3,811.34 crore</p><p>BJP received: Rs 3,142.65 crore / 82.45% (of total Rs 3,811.34 crore collected by Electoral Trust)</p><p>-- Rs 2,180.71 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust out of Rs 2,668.49 crore</p><p>-- Rs Rs 757.62 crore from Progressive Electoral Trust out of Rs 915 crore</p><p><strong>Congress received</strong>: Rs 298.76 crore / 7.83%</p><p>-- Rs 77.34 crore from Progressive Electoral Trust</p><p>-- Rs 21.63 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust</p> .<p><strong> Others</strong></p><p>Trinamool Congress: 102 crore</p><p>YSR Congress: Rs 98 crore</p><p>TDP: Rs 44 crore</p><p>BRS: Rs 10 crore</p><p>BJD: Rs 15 crore</p><p>DMK: Rs 10 crore</p><p>Electoral Trusts: Received from Donors / Distributed to Parties</p><p>Prudent Electoral Trust: Rs 2668.49 crore / Rs 2668.46 crore</p><p>Progressive: Rs 915 crore / Rs 914.97 crore</p><p>New Democratic Electoral Trust: Rs 160 crore / Rs 160 crore</p><p>Harmony Electoral Trust: Rs 35.55 crore / Rs 35.66 crore</p><p>Triumph Electoral Trust: Rs 25 crore / Rs 25 crore</p><p>Samaj Electoral Trust Association: Rs 6 crore / Rs 6 crore</p><p>Janpragati Electoral Trust: Rs 1.02 crore / Rs 1 crore</p><p>Jankalyan Electoral Trust: Rs 20 lakh / Rs 19 lakh</p><p>Einzigartig Electoral Trust: Rs 8 lakh / Rs 7.75 lakh</p>