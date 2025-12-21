Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP gets 82% of Rs 3,811 crore electoral trust funds; Congress under 8%

Electoral Trust is set up by companies with the sole objective to distribute the contributions received by it from other Companies and individuals to the political parties.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 09:31 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsElection comission

Follow us on :

Follow Us