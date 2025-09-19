<p>The Supreme Court has deferred to September 22, the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in 2020 Delhi riots case, new agency <em>PTI</em> reported on Friday. </p><p>The accused challenged the Delhi High Court order rejecting their bail applications on September 2.</p><p>Khalid and others have been in jail since 2020 in connection with the riots which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.</p>.Supreme Court quashes FIR against Australian NRI husband filed by Austrian ex-wife over dowry.<p>The HC on September 2, 2025 dismissed the bail petitions noting that the nature of the allegations, and specifically the submission by the State that the present is not a case of regular protest or riot matter, but rather a premeditated, well-orchestrated conspiracy to commit unlawful activities threatening the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India.</p>