<p>Delhi court on Monday sent Amir Rashid Ali, the accused in Red Fort blast to 10-day NIA custody.</p><p>NIA arrested him from Delhi on Sunday. Amir Rashid Ali is a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/red-fort-blast-case-nia-arrests-suicide-bomber-umar-nabis-aide-in-delhi-3800081">resident of Samboora</a> in Pampore, who had travelled to Delhi last year to help procure the vehicle used as a car-borne improvised explosive device (IED). </p>.<p>Forensic analysis has confirmed that the driver who perished in the blast was Dr Umar Un Nabi, a young Pulwama-based medical professional working as an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.</p><p>Thirteen people were killed and several injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10.</p><p>A doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Umar Nabi, was driving the car and had links to a "white collar" terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana</p>