Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Red Fort blast: Court sends accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody

Amir Rashid Ali is a resident of Samboora in Pampore, who had travelled to Delhi last year to help procure the vehicle used as a car-borne improvised explosive device (IED).
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 07:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 07:33 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortNational Investigation Agency

Follow us on :

Follow Us