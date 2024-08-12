Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board appreciates Modi govt for bringing Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

A team of members of the Board met Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju to extend gratitude to him and the Modi government for bringing the Bill.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board members on Monday welcomed the Centre's move to bring Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

A team of members of the Board met Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju to extend gratitude to him and the Modi government for bringing the Bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday and referred to a joint parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the opposition calling it targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 09:49 IST
India NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT