Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board appreciates Modi govt for bringing Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board members on Monday welcomed the Centre's move to bring Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.
A team of members of the Board met Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju to extend gratitude to him and the Modi government for bringing the Bill.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday and referred to a joint parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the opposition calling it targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.
Published 12 August 2024, 09:49 IST