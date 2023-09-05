1,30,000 security personnel, snipers to guard G20 summit

To provide a tight security blanket for the G20 summit, as many as 1,30,000 security personnel will be deployed in the national capital, the Delhi Police has said.
Around 45,000 Delhi Police and central security forces personnel will be deployed in important places. Besides, the National Security Guard is also roped in for security.
During the summit, scheduled to be held from September 9 to 10, New Delhi's borders will be closely guarded, and access to the city will be regulated.
At hotels where VVIPs will stay, deputy commissioner of police rank officers will serve as camp officers, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Madhup Tiwari said here.
Besides placing snipers atop key buildings in central Delhi, police will mount drone surveillance over the national capital to thwart any aerial threats. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will also be kept on standby to mitigate any contingencies during the mega event, said the official.
A multi-layered security cover involving dog squads, quick reaction teams, and tactical contingents will also be deployed during the event.
In a bid to safeguard the Delhi airspace, the Indian Air Force will keep its airborne warning systems and fighter jets on high alert, along with stationing the air defence system at vital locations.
Delhi police commandos conducted a helicopter slithering drill in which personnel, both male and female, slithered down from heights of 7 and 10 metres to prepare them for emergencies requiring them to access hotel rooftops from a chopper. The crops have also started using drones to keep watch on movement in the lanes and rooftops of colonies in several parts of Delhi.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have deployed 35 fire tenders for the duties, and a total of 500 people are assigned for the same. The DFS had been conducting mock drills by the crew who are part of the assignment for a better understanding of how they will immediately take charge of any condition.