17-year-old stabbed in Delhi, 5 juveniles apprehended

New Delhi: Five juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place when the boy was returning home after tuition on Friday night. The call about it was received at the police control room at 9:45 pm, police said.

The official said that a team was dispatched to the spot and the boy was rushed to a hospital for treatment for stab injuries.