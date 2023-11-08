2008 Jaipur blasts case: Supreme Court refuses to relax condition of daily appearance of accused

The petitions have been filed by the state government and family members of blast victims against the Rajasthan High Court's order acquitting the four, namely, Mohd Saif, Saifur Rahman, Sarwar Azmi, and Mohd Salman.

Earlier, the court had refused to stay the acquittal decision by the Rajasthan High Court saying that it cannot pass an order without hearing the accused.

However, it had stayed a direction passed in the March 29 high court order, asking the state's Director General of Police to order an inquiry against the investigating officer and other police personnel involved in the case.

In May this year, the apex court had directed that the four people, who were acquitted, should be released unless wanted in any other case, adding that all four will surrender their passports.

In May 2008, a series of blasts had rocked Jaipur, leaving 71 people dead and 185 injured. A total of 13 people were made accused in this case by the police.