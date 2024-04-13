JOIN US
delhi

22 flights at Delhi airport diverted due to bad weather

The flights were diverted between 1500 hours and 1830 hours, an official stated.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 16:14 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: As many as 22 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Saturday evening due to bad weather, according to an official.

Of them, 9 flights were diverted to Jaipur, 8 to Lucknow, 2 to Chandigarh, and 1 each to Varansi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.

The official said 9 flights of IndiGo, 8 flights of Air India, and 3 flights of Vistara were among those that were diverted.

The flights were diverted between 1500 hours and 1830 hours, the official added.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

(Published 13 April 2024, 16:14 IST)
