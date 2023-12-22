JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

25% of budget in education every year is investment, not expense: Atishi

Speaking at the sixth convocation of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Atishi said that the institution's success has inspired other states to start programmes like 'Yogshala'.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 12:28 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday said that investing 25 per cent of the budget in education every year is an investment for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government and not an expense.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Atishi said that the institution's success has inspired other states to start programmes like 'Yogshala'.

"Transformation of the DPSRU into the country's first pharmaceutical research university is a testament to Kejriwal government's commitment to education. Investing 25 per cent of the budget in education every year is an investment for the Delhi government and not an expense," she said.

The convocation was also attended by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Nirmal Ganguly.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 December 2023, 12:28 IST)
India NewsAAPDelhiArvind KejriwalAtishi Marlena

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT