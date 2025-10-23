Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

3 members of 'Thak-Thak' gang held in Delhi for thefts outside Bharat Mandapam, Supreme Court

According to the police, Deepak, originally from Varanasi, is a school dropout and has previously been involved in 66 cases of theft and the Arms Act.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 15:37 IST
CrimeDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us