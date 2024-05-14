32-year-old dies while cleaning sewage line at Delhi mall, another injured

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man died and another was stated to be serious after they drowned while cleaning a sewage line at a mall here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hare Krishna Prasad, and the injured was identified as Sagar (20), they said.

According to an FIR, accessed by PTI, the incident occurred at 2.30 pm on May 12, and a PCR call was received regarding the drowning of two individuals while cleaning the sewage line at a mall in Sector-10, Rohini.

"It was found that two individuals cleaning the sewage line accidentally drowned," read the FIR.