AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after Supreme Court grants him bail

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on Friday and said he got bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy, and this same power will ensure the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court gave the former deputy chief minister bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy "scam" case and said his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, is also in Tihar jail in the same case.

Sisodia, who was wearing a maroon shirt, greeted the party workers and leaders, who showered rose petals on him as he walked out of the jail.