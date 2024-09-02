AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by ED officials following raid at Delhi residence

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been detained by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials rom his Delhi residence on Monday, reported news agency ANI.
ED sleuths had arrived at his residence to conduct a raid, earlier today.
In a video posted on his X account early in the morning, Khan had said that the ED officials have reached his residence and can arrest him anytime.
"Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leader," said Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.
More to follow...
Published 02 September 2024, 07:11 IST