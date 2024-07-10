Home
AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, former Delhi minister Raj Kumar Anand join BJP

Anand, who hails from Dalit community, was a minister in the city government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and quit the party over the issue of corruption after the AAP's convener was arrested in the excise case.
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 09:16 IST

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and its former MLA Raj Kumar Anand joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

Anand, who hails from Dalit community, was a minister in the city government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and quit the party over the issue of corruption after the AAP's convener was arrested in the excise case.

The former MLA from Patel Nagar seat joined the BJP along with his wife Veena Anand, also a former legislator.

He joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and national general secretary Arun Singh.

