AAP MLA poaching claims: Delhi Police serve notice to Kejriwal after 2 days of 'high drama'

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday served a notice on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to respond within three days in connection with a probe on his claims that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore to at least seven AAP MLAs to switch sides but only after nearly five hours of high drama.

Police officials said they have served the notice asking him to provide the names of AAP MLAs who were claimed to have been approached by the BJP.

There was high drama at Kejriwal's official residence earlier in the day after a team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Crime Branch arrived for the second time in two days to serve a notice to join the probe.