<p>New Delhi: Three AAP MLAs -- Sanjiv Jha, Jarnail Singh and Kuldeep Kumar -- were expelled from the remaining Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday.</p><p>Speaker Vijender Gupta said he will marshal out any member carrying a placard in the House. Jha, Singh and Kumar were earlier suspended from the Winter Session for three days for causing interruptions in the proceedings.</p><p>Delhi Assembly resumed its proceedings after two days of complete washout over the BJP's allegation that Leader of Opposition Atishi disrespected Guru Tegh Bahadur.</p><p>Meanwhile, members raised issues from their constituencies under Rule 280 and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh gave a statement on water supply in the city.</p><p>Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 that were passed by a voice vote in the House. The Delhi Appropriation Bill 2026 introduced by her was also passed by the House.</p>