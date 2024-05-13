Home
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 06:25 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 06:25 IST

New Delhi: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said. Police has not yet received a formal complaint.

Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said. The two calls were made at 10 am, they said. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence after that.

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Published 13 May 2024, 06:25 IST
India NewsArvind KejriwalSwati MaliwalAam Admi Party

