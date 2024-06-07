AAP suspends ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi for 'anti-party' activities

In a communication to Tyagi, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said, "It has come to our notice that you have been involved in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has taken a decision to suspend you from its primary membership pending disciplinary proceedings." Responding to the news, Tyagi wondered if "speaking the truth in the party has become an anti-party thing?" Sharing Rai's letter on X, Tyagi said what is anti-party is "destroying its basic ideals".