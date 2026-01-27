Inequality on rise, welfare in retreat: Congress slams govt on state of economy
All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department chairman Rajeev Gowda along with party colleague Amitabh Dubey released the party's flagship annual report, "Inequality on the rise, Welfare in Retreat - Real State of the Economy 2026".
There is much Mr Vembu is unaware of, such as the fact that PM Lal Bahadur Shastri had decided to devalue and even communicated this to the IMF before his untimely death in January 1966, as IG Patel wrote.