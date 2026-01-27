<p>Sonbhadra: A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Sikrawar village under Raipur police station limits here was allegedly vandalised by unknown persons on Monday night, police said.</p>.<p>Circle Officer (Sadar) Raj Sonkar on Tuesday said the incident took place near the panchayat building in Sikrawar village.</p>. Babasaheb Bhimarao Ambedkar statue vandalised in Rishikesh.<p>He said villagers informed the police about the incident on Tuesday morning, following which an adequate police force reached the spot.</p>.<p>The officer said arrangements are being made to install a new statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the site, while police have launched an investigation and further legal action will be taken after identifying those responsible.</p>.<p>The situation in the area is peaceful, he added. </p>