AAP withdraws plea from SC on allotment of land for its offices

"We permit the withdrawal of the SLP and in terms of the request made before this Court, we grant liberty to the petitioner to adopt appropriate proceedings in accordance with law, in the event the petitioner is aggrieved by the ultimate outcome of the proceedings before the High Court," the top court noted in its order.

The AAP, in its plea before the high court, has sought a direction to the Union government to take necessary steps according to law to allot it suitable land in New Delhi to enable the party to construct offices for its national and Delhi state units at the earliest.

It also sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that the land allotted is preferably in centrally located areas of Delhi and is free from encumbrances and encroachments so construction can commence immediately.

The plea also sought quashing of the June 26 and September 15 letters of the housing ministry rejecting AAP's request for allotment of land.

Its request was rejected on the ground that no vacant land was available on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg or other centrally located areas of Delhi for allotment.