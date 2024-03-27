AAP's Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku likely to join BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku is likely to join the BJP, sources said on Wednesday.
Rinku became the Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar in Punjab last year after winning a bypoll there with a huge margin. He is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha.
A former Congress MLA, Rinku had switched to the AAP on April 27, 2023, and a day later, was declared the AAP candidate from the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.
Rinku is now likely to contest the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket after joining the party, the sources said.
