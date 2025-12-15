<p>Bengaluru: Two women were killed after being hit by a car while crossing the road near the Hosakerehalli toll on NICE Road on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Rangamma (45) and Chaudamma, residents of RR Nagar. Both were natives of Yadgir district and worked as labourers with a private contractor in the city.</p>.Rapid-response vehicles launched to tackle KSRTC bus breakdowns, accidents.<p>The incident occurred around 6.15 pm when a speeding SUV knocked them down as they were crossing the road on their way home. The driver fled the spot following the accident. However, Kengeri traffic police later traced and identified the suspect as Satyanarayana. Further investigation is on.</p>