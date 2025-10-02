Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

ABVP, Left groups clash over Durga Puja procession, Ravan dahan at JNU

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) joint secretary Vaibhav Meena also condemned the incident, terming it "a direct assault on the cultural harmony and brotherhood of the university".
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 16:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 16:41 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsABVPJNULeft partiesDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us