Advocate beaten up with rods over property dispute in Delhi's Mehrauli

Rambabu Sisodia, 58, suffered multiple injuries in the assault that took place on Monday evening in Mehrauli's Lado Sarai village. He was later admitted to a hospital, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:18 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 08:18 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeAssault

