Advocate beaten up with rods over property dispute in Delhi's Mehrauli

<p>New Delhi: An advocate practising at Saket court was beaten up with sticks and rods allegedly by a group of people over a property dispute in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi's</a> Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons were arrested in connection with the case.</p>.<p>Rambabu Sisodia, 58, suffered multiple injuries in the assault that took place on Monday evening in Mehrauli's Lado Sarai village. He was later admitted to a hospital, they said.</p>.<p>A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media that showed two men being hit by sticks and rods by a group of people.</p>.<p>Sisodia told police that he had rented out his property that had a room and a small nursery in Lado Sarai to Rajeev Gupta. But Gupta was refusing to vacate the property despite multiple attempts to reason with him, he said.</p>.<p>On Monday, Sisodia and his friends went to talk to Gupta near his plot but Gupta and his friends allegedly assaulted him and his friends.</p>.<p>Police said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that included attempt to murder charges was registered at Mehrauli police station. Further investigations are underway, police said.</p>.<p>Advocates practising at the Saket district court announced that they will abstain from work on Tuesday to protest against the alleged assault. </p>