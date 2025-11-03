Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 15 dead and hundreds more injured after quake hits Afghanistan

The Afghan Ministry of Defense mentioned deaths and injuries in a social media statement but did not provide figures.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 16:20 IST
World newsAfghanistanEarthquakedeaths

Follow us on :

Follow Us