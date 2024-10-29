Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

AIIMS Delhi treats first patient in GRASSROOT trial for treatment of stroke clots

The GRASSROOT trial is the first-ever study in India to test a novel next generation brain stent designed for Indian and Asian healthcare scenarios.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 19:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 19:09 IST
India NewsDelhiAIIMS

Follow us on :

Follow Us