Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Air India's Delhi-London flight diverted to Copenhagen due to medical emergency

A male passenger who was feeling ill was de-planed at Copenhagen (Denmark) and taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Later, the flight departed for London, the airline official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 14:06 IST
India NewsWorld newsDelhiAir IndiaCopenhagen

Follow us on :

Follow Us