Air India's Delhi-London flight diverted to Copenhagen due to medical emergency

<p>New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Copenhagen on Sunday due to a medical emergency, according to an airline official.</p>.<p>A male passenger who was feeling ill was de-planed at Copenhagen (Denmark) and taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Later, the flight departed for London, the airline official said.</p>.Tillotama Shome criticises Air India after almost 9-hour delay, airline apologises.<p>"Our ground colleagues at Copenhagen airport did their best to minimise inconvenience caused to all the guests due to the diversion," the official added.</p>