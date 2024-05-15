Home
'Arrest by Delhi Police illegal', Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

The apex court declared his arrest by Delhi police 'illegal' noting that remand application was not provided to the appellant or his counsel before passing the order on October 4 last year.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 05:29 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 05:29 IST

Comments

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, ordered the release of NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha in the UAPA case, LiveLaw reported.

The apex court declared his arrest by Delhi police 'illegal' noting that a remand application was not provided to the appellant or his counsel before passing remand order on October 4 last year.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta delivered the verdict.

Purkayastha has been in custody since October 2 last year under UAPA.

More to follow...

Published 15 May 2024, 05:29 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme Court

