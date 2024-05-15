'Arrest by Delhi Police illegal', Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, ordered the release of NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha in the UAPA case, LiveLaw reported.

The apex court declared his arrest by Delhi police 'illegal' noting that a remand application was not provided to the appellant or his counsel before passing remand order on October 4 last year.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta delivered the verdict.