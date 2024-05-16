Kejriwal Arrest Updates: Supreme Court set for final hearing today

The saga of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in the excise policy case saw a break with the top court granting him bail till June 1. While Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta are slated to hear the matter today, Amit Shah yesterday hit out at the apex court's verdict in an interview, labelling it not a 'routine judgement' and adding that many Indians believe 'special treatment' was given to the AAP supremo. Track the latest updates on his case here.