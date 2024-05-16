Kejriwal Arrest Updates: Supreme Court set for final hearing today
The saga of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in the excise policy case saw a break with the top court granting him bail till June 1. While Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta are slated to hear the matter today, Amit Shah yesterday hit out at the apex court's verdict in an interview, labelling it not a 'routine judgement' and adding that many Indians believe 'special treatment' was given to the AAP supremo. Track the latest updates on his case here.
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 04:43 IST
Highlights
03:5116 May 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the ED arrest in the excise policy case is listed before the SC for a final hearing
Kejriwal has been granted bail in the matter till June 1
Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter
Published 16 May 2024, 03:51 IST