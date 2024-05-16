Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

LIVE
Kejriwal Arrest Updates: Supreme Court set for final hearing today

The saga of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest in the excise policy case saw a break with the top court granting him bail till June 1. While Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta are slated to hear the matter today, Amit Shah yesterday hit out at the apex court's verdict in an interview, labelling it not a 'routine judgement' and adding that many Indians believe 'special treatment' was given to the AAP supremo. Track the latest updates on his case here.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 04:43 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 04:43 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:5116 May 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the ED arrest in the excise policy case is listed before the SC for a final hearing

03:5116 May 2024

Kejriwal has been granted bail in the matter till June 1

03:5116 May 2024

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter

03:5116 May 2024

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the ED arrest in the excise policy case is listed before the SC for a final hearing

03:5116 May 2024

Kejriwal has been granted bail in the matter till June 1

03:5116 May 2024

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter

Published 16 May 2024, 03:51 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us