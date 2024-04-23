Arvind Kejriwal 'gets' insulin in Tihar amid AAP charges of attempts to 'kill' Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was finally administered insulin in Tihar jail, the AAP seemed to confirm on Tuesday morning.

In a post on X, AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "Today it is clear that the Chief Minister was right, he needed insulin", adding that it was the officials under the BJP government who were "deliberately not treating him".

"Tell me BJP people! If insulin is not needed then why are you giving it now? Because the whole world is cursing them," the AAP leader, who recently got out of Tihar himself, thundered.

The news comes amid allegations from many AAP members that efforts are on to 'kill' the Delhi CM.

While Kejriwal, his party, and his wife, have maintained that the Delhi CM needs insulin, a Delhi court had directed a panel of AIIMS doctors to check the veracity of this need.

The AAP supremo was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March this year over the Delhi liquor policy case and has since been incarcerated in Tihar jail.

More to follow...